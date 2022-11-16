Vegan Market Co set for Hemel Hempstead return featuring street food and Christmas gifts

This Sunday (November 20), Hemel Hempstead Vegan Market will take over The Marlowes - just outside Primark.

From 10.30am, there will be vegan street food, artisan bakes and craft cheeses on offer. For those wanting to pick up some Christmas presents, there will be a range of handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and charity stalls to choose from.

Vegan Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Hemel Hempstead. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.”

The market will be outside Primark

He added: “We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Hemel.”