Tring podcast gets royal seal of approval after Sarah Ferguson appearance

Podcast producers from Tring were recently praised by UK royalty after a recent appearance on one of their shows.

During her appearance on the Two Lit Chicks the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, hailed producer Jeremy Chapman.

The Tring-based podcaster has been assisting people via his business in the growing media space since 2019.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends Daughters For Earth, Vital Voices and International Center For Research On Women Campaign Launch in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Daughters For Earth)

He edits and organises various podcast shows from the shed in his back garden in Tring.

During her appearance on one of those shows, Ms Ferguson said: “The second sitting of this wonderful podcast, and thanks for having us on.

"I noticed that Jeremy said, Jeremy by the way, I don’t know if any of you know, he’s a very good producer. And poor Jeremy, must have minded desperately last week for [the audio] not coming out right, because he’s got such a lovely voice listeners.”

Sarah Ferguson recently appeared on the podcast produced in Tring

Two Lit Chicks is a podcast dedicated to interviewing notable book-lovers about their favourite printed stories. It is hosted by Julia Boggio, and Ms Ferguson was on alongside her co-author, Marguerite Kaye, to discuss their work completing two books together.

Jeremy works on a number of other professional podcasts including his wife’s Diary of a Name Dropper Podcast, where his wife, Meredith Hepner-Chapman, dials up some of the famous names in her contacts book.

The pair converted their back garden shed into the perfect place to record and remix audio work.

Meredith said: “After the interview the file got corrupted, that’s never happened to us before, but sod’s law it happens to us with a member of the Royal Family.

"Jeremy messaged Fergie, this woman was like ‘Jeremy you poor thing!’ She replied to him in four minutes. She came back on and a 10-minute interview turned into a half an hour, into an hour.

“She said: ‘One thing I loved about Jeremy, is he asked me: ‘how are you?’ No one ever asks me how I am.’”

Jeremy previously worked in the motor trade and for a children’s charity before dedicating himself to the world of audio.