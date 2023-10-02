Filming raises £59k for Herts County Council in first three months of 23/24 year
Income from use of HQ by film crews revealed
By Deborah Price
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
THE hiring out of the county council’s County Hall headquarters for filming generated £59,000 in the first three months of the 2023/24 financial year, it has emerged.
The figure is detailed in a report due to be considered by a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel, on Thursday (October 5).
According to that report, total income for ‘managed properties’ overall was £2.7m.