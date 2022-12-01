The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead has introduced a new initiative to help those looking to meet new people or wanting to try a new sport involved.

Ping Pong Mondays will finish on December 19. There will be with a team on hand to play a game with those looking to try their hand at ping pong, regardless of their age or ability.

Centre manager Humphrey Mwanza, said: “We’re inviting all our visitors to stop by our Ping Pong Parlour and get involved in a light-hearted game with our lovely team.”

Pictured: Outside the shopping centre

He added: “We recognise that many people may be interested in trying something new, or chatting to a friendly face this Christmas, but are lacking company or confidence, so this is the perfect opportunity to share a game over a hot drink.”