The Marlowes introduces ‘Ping Pong Mondays’ for older and lonely people
The sessions will run until Christmas
The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead has introduced a new initiative to help those looking to meet new people or wanting to try a new sport involved.
Ping Pong Mondays will finish on December 19. There will be with a team on hand to play a game with those looking to try their hand at ping pong, regardless of their age or ability.
Advertisement
Centre manager Humphrey Mwanza, said: “We’re inviting all our visitors to stop by our Ping Pong Parlour and get involved in a light-hearted game with our lovely team.”
Most Popular
He added: “We recognise that many people may be interested in trying something new, or chatting to a friendly face this Christmas, but are lacking company or confidence, so this is the perfect opportunity to share a game over a hot drink.”
Ping Pong Mondays will run from 10am to 2pm at the new location, opposite Sports Direct.