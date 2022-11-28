Hemel Hempstead’s Marlowes Shopping Centre has opened its nominations for its community awards this year.

Individuals and companies can be put forward for one of the ten awards, which include: Fundraiser of the Year, Inspiring Young Person, Employee of the Year, Café/Restaurant of the Year and Best Window Display. Submissions can be made at the guest services desk or online until next Thursday (December 8). Voting will start the following Monday (December 12).

Ten winners will be notified of their success between Christmas and New Year. They will receive £100 to spend at The Marlowes and a trophy.

Centre manager Humphrey Mwanza said: “We want to hear your stories of who is deserving to win each of our ten categories. Whether it’s somebody you know or one of your favourite retailers or cafes here at The Marlowes, we want to celebrate the best of our community.”