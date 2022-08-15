New home for Hemel Hempstead RSPB group after 40 years

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 40 years in the same location the RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group is on the move.

Formerly based at the Laureate Academy, the group will now be holding its monthly meetings at two brand new venues.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are evidently very sorry to have to move ‘home’ at such short notice after so many years of familiarity with our old venue. However, the new venues do provide

Nature-friendly farming will be one of the topics at September's meeting

new opportunities and the possibility of engaging with new members in the venue localities.

"However, at the same time we hope that these changes will not deter existing members from coming along to the new venues to continue supporting the Local Group. Enjoying the talks, displays and refreshments, and the socialising is very important as always.”

On September 5, October 3 and November 7 the group will meet at Adeyfield Free Church Centre, Maylands Avenue – while on December 5, January 9, February 6, March 6, March 27, May 8 and June 5 the meetings will be at Chipperfield Village Hall.

Both venues have good facilities including accessibility – and while the Adeyfield meeting room is upstairs, there is a lift.

The meetings will include invited guest speakers who will share their fascinating insights.

Next month’s speaker will be Richard Winspear from the RSPB who will talk about the RSPB’s conservation work for farmland birds and Hope Farm’s success with nature friendly farming.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.