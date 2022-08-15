Crackdown on drink and drug driving starts in Dacorum next week

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week long crackdown on drink and drug driving is set to take place in Dacorum next week.

Police officers across Hertfordshire and neighbouring Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire will be out and about targeting drivers who are breaking the law – and those drivers could face a 12 month driving ban, large fine and criminal record.

Since the beginning of 2021 there have been 158 serious or fatal collisions across the three counties involving drivers who were under the influence of drink or drugs.

A police car

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And new figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show that between 2018 and 2020 252 were killed or injured in a crash in Hertfordshire alone where there was a failed breathalyser test or the driver refused to take one.

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe, Head of Roads Policing for the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, said: “During the summer, people’s habits change; with the lighter nights, people may head to the pub after work for a few drinks and think they are fine to drive back. But this may mean you are over the limit.

“The message is simple, don’t drink or take drugs and drive. Make sure you plan your journey home ahead of time, so you’re not tempted to drive back.

“The consequences of drink or drug driving are more than fines and criminal records, this can lead to job loss, relationship breakdowns, foreign travel restrictions and significantly increased insurance premiums. Or it could lead to you killing yourself or someone else. Just don’t do it.”

Anyone wishing to report an incident of drink or drug driving should call the non-emergency 101 or dial 999 straight away if the incident is in progress.

A Home Office spokesperson said the government is recruiting more police to help keep communities safe, and added: "More than 13,500 additional officers have already been recruited across England and Wales and we are on track to deliver our commitment to recruit 20,000, however the deployment of officers is an operational decision for Chief Constables."