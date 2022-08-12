Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to making a hoax bomb threat towards police officers.

Marc MacLellan, 40 and of Wensleydale in Hemel Hempstead appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday (August 3).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of bomb hoax - communicating false information.

MacLellan was arrested in June.

The court heard how at around 8pm on June 2, MacLellan approached a member of the public outside of Hemel Hempstead police station.

He said he was “going to take out two police officers”.

Officers were alerted and approached MacLellan who threw a rucksack towards them. He made comments that it contained a bomb and that he had concealed another nearby.

MacLellan was arrested and a search was carried out. No such device was located in the rucksack or in the vicinity.

On June 3, he was charged and remanded into custody.

MacLellan was remorseful for his actions, stated he was intoxicated at the time and did not remember what had taken place.

Superintendent Clare Smith, of the Local Policing Command, said: “This was a serious incident during which highly concerning comments were made to officers during the course of their duties.”

Superintendent Smith added: “The threats made would have caused great concern to anyone who heard them, including members of the public and both officers and staff working at Hemel police station.