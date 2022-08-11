A single firefighter was pictured tackling a blaze in a dry field as the heatwave loomed.
In the photos, the field can be seen backed by a line of flames in Berkhamsted on Monday (August 8).
The fire’s smoke could reportedly been seen two miles away.
One local said the fire was started by a spark from a farming vehicle which caught on fields dried out by the hot weather.
An eyewitness was on their way back from Watford Shopping Centre when they spotted the flames.
They said: "We drove over to have a look and they were huge - as tall as the firefighters battling them.”
They added: “There was a vehicle in flames out on the field and there's speculation that caused the blaze - but no one knows for sure.
"I'm just glad the firefighters were able to deal with it as well as they did and nobody was hurt."