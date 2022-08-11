Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A single firefighter was pictured tackling a blaze in a dry field as the heatwave loomed.

In the photos, the field can be seen backed by a line of flames in Berkhamsted on Monday (August 8).

The fire’s smoke could reportedly been seen two miles away.

The fire started just off from Chesham Road in Berkhamsted on Monday at approximately 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One local said the fire was started by a spark from a farming vehicle which caught on fields dried out by the hot weather.

An eyewitness was on their way back from Watford Shopping Centre when they spotted the flames.

They said: "We drove over to have a look and they were huge - as tall as the firefighters battling them.”

They added: “There was a vehicle in flames out on the field and there's speculation that caused the blaze - but no one knows for sure.