Lone firefighter pictured trying to control Berkhamsted blaze during dry weather

Engines from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire put out the fire

By Harrison Moore, SWNS
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 11:05 am

A single firefighter was pictured tackling a blaze in a dry field as the heatwave loomed.

In the photos, the field can be seen backed by a line of flames in Berkhamsted on Monday (August 8).

The fire’s smoke could reportedly been seen two miles away.

The fire started just off from Chesham Road in Berkhamsted on Monday at approximately 1.30pm.

Most Popular

One local said the fire was started by a spark from a farming vehicle which caught on fields dried out by the hot weather.

Read More

Read More
Wildfire fears prompt call for Dacorum people not to use disposable barbecues as...

An eyewitness was on their way back from Watford Shopping Centre when they spotted the flames.

They said: "We drove over to have a look and they were huge - as tall as the firefighters battling them.”

They added: “There was a vehicle in flames out on the field and there's speculation that caused the blaze - but no one knows for sure.

"I'm just glad the firefighters were able to deal with it as well as they did and nobody was hurt."

BuckinghamshireHertfordshireBerkhamsted