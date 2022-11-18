Escape the business of Berkhamsted’s Festival of Light and take a moment to reflect in the 800-year-old St Peter’s church which will be lit up with hundreds of candles.

The church on Berkhamsted High Street with be lit up on November 27 to celebrate the start of the Advent season.

Everyone is welcome to walk through St Peter’s, sit and enjoy the carol service at 7pm.

Last year's candle display

Most Popular

St Peter’s warden, Mark Grego said: “The church looks particularly spectacular in candlelight and it is both inspiring and humbling to think that St Peter’s has been at the heart of Berkhamsted for 800 years.”

He added: “All are welcome particularly if they’ve never stepped over the threshold before to see it looking resplendent and we hope they also enjoy a warming mug of mulled wine or hot chocolate with us afterwards.”