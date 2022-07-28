Families across Dacorum have scores of cheap days out to choose from, thanks to a guide made by Hertfordshire County Council in a bid to help people during the cost of living crisis.

The top 50 trips out can be accessed by walking, cycling or on a bus.

From park adventures and exploring the woods in Chipperfield to enjoying a day at a museum, there is plenty for all the family to do - indoors or outside.

Families have lots of fun to choose from.

Cllr Phil Bibby, the council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “We fully understand that many people are finding it tough financially right now, so being able to make the most of every penny has never been more important. In Hertfordshire, we have a huge number of activities and places which are great for family days out this summer and are free to visit or cost only a little.”

Cllr Bibby added: “It’s fantastic that, no matter where you live in the county, some of these attractions will be just a short journey away so can be reached easily by walking, cycling, scooting or – perhaps if a bit further afield - on the bus.”

He continued: “Of course, if we all do our bit by travelling in a more active way, it will help to create the cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire we are aiming for.”

The poster created by the council

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging residents to tick off as many as possible during the summer.