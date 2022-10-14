As Halloween, notoriously the ghostliest night of the year, draws nearer events are going on in the borough to get you into the spooky spirit.

Here are some of the spooktacular events taking place in Dacorum for Halloween:

Crafts at Metro Bank

Here's what's going on in Dacorum this Halloween

Children are invited to join in with some creepy arts and crafts at Hemel Hempstead’s Metro Bank.

From Monday, October 24 to 31, kids and their parents can drop into the bank and get involved with some art or take a takeaway bag to enjoy at home.

Metro Man, the Bank’s mascot will be dressed in his best costume to take selfies with the young artists.

Store manager David Byrne said: We look forward to seeing all our younger customers and wish the Hemel Hempstead community a happy Halloween.”

Berkostage’s Bubbling Cauldron

Enjoy a night of live music, dancing and fancy dress at Berkhamsted Civic Centre on October 29, from 7pm until 11pm.

This event, which will raise money for Berkhamsted charity Hector’s House, will feature Sweetcornbread, Vegas Girls, Fletchr and guest DJ Casper Gomez.

Local legends Black Cat Amigos will also play at the charity night.

Hector’s House, a suicide prevention and mental health awareness charity was set up by the family of Hector Stringer - an 18-year-old who took his own life.

Co-founder of the charity and Hector's father Robert said: “Our son Hector was a local lad who lived and breathed music - so to collaborate on an event like this is just so fitting for the charity.”

He added: “We will ensure the funds raised help to prevent suicide in Berkhamsted and the surrounding areas, and make sure nobody feels alone with their mental health concerns.”

Tickets are £16 in advance, which can be bought here, and are £20 on the door.

Free interactive children’s shows from Hemel Hempstead BID

The Marlowes will host two spellbinding shows for children to watch and get involved with.

At the Rainbow Stage on 25 and 26 October - on the hour starting at 11am, there will be music, games and bubbles at the ghost-busting and magical key-finding performances.

Dacorum Borough Council’s Halloween Party and fireworks

The Hemel Old Town Halloween Party and firework display will take place on Sunday October 30 and is hosted by Dacorum Borough Council, in partnership with Community Action Dacorum and Hemel Old Town Market.

The event will run from 3pm-7pm, followed by a firework display in Gadebridge Park at 7.30pm.

On the Old Town High Street, there will be fairground rides, fancy dress competitions and face painting.

A range of food and drink stalls will be available, together with a wide variety of arts, crafts and wellbeing stalls.

The Old Town Hall will host activities like meeting creepy crazies with Jungle Juniors, or learning something new with Mad Science, who will host spooky science sessions.

These activities will be free of charge, but spaces are limited so booking is advised.

Tickets can be booked online, by phone or collected in person from the Old Town Hall Box Office.

Full booking details are available here.

Anna's Funky Art will run free walk-in Halloween arts and crafts sessions in The Old Town Hall Gallery.