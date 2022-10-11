Halloween fun comes to life in new augmented reality trail in Hemel town centre
Follow the witch on your walk around Hemel Hempstead
Residents are invited to go on Hemel Hempstead BID’s new augmented reality trail from October 14 to 31.
The free trail tells the story of a forgetful witch called Wanda and her cat, Wicca, as she finds ingredients in Hemel to create a potion.
Participants can expect to see floating ingredients appear magically in front of them when using their smartphone camera on the LoyalFree app.
Follow the trail and scan the QR codes at each location to be entered into a prize draw to win prizes.
LoyalFree’s partnerships manager, Sophie Carrick said: “LoyalFree is thrilled to be rolling out our first augmented reality trail.”
Sophie added: “We would love to see residents and visitors enjoying the trail and discovering previously unknown businesses while exploring the area.”
To be entered in another prize draw for a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones, participants are encouraged to share frightening photos on social media, using #LFHALLOWEENHUNT.