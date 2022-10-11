Residents are invited to go on Hemel Hempstead BID’s new augmented reality trail from October 14 to 31.

The free trail tells the story of a forgetful witch called Wanda and her cat, Wicca, as she finds ingredients in Hemel to create a potion.

Participants can expect to see floating ingredients appear magically in front of them when using their smartphone camera on the LoyalFree app.

Pictured: Poster for Hemel Hempstead BID's newest twin centre trail

Follow the trail and scan the QR codes at each location to be entered into a prize draw to win prizes.

LoyalFree’s partnerships manager, Sophie Carrick said: “LoyalFree is thrilled to be rolling out our first augmented reality trail.”

Sophie added: “We would love to see residents and visitors enjoying the trail and discovering previously unknown businesses while exploring the area.”

