Free ping pong venue opens in Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead opened its newest free attraction on April 11 for children and adults to practice and play ping pong.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:46 am

The Ping Pong Parlour in The Marlowes Shopping Centre is run by Table Tennis England and is part of an initiative to encourage interest in sport.

The venue, which is open seven days a week, has tables, bats and balls ready free of charge for anyone who fancies a game of table tennis.

The Marlowes’ general manager, Humphrey Mwanza said:”We’re thrilled to announce the Ping Pong Parlour’s arrival to The Marlowes. The space provides a great place to have some fun and try something new, and I certainly enjoyed being able to test my own skills when I went to visit!"

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The ping pong attraction is free of charge and open every day.

Read More

Read More
Hemel Hempstead man to lead 200th walk for Rambling group

He added: “We look forward to seeing everyone getting involved with a game.”

Dacorum Borough Council, The Marlowes, and Hemel Hempstead BID, business-led organisation, came together to bring this attraction to the shopping centre.

Manager Humphrey Mwanza at the Ping Pong Parlous in The Marlowes Shopping Centre.
Hemel HempsteadBIDDacorum Borough Council