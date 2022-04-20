The Ping Pong Parlour in The Marlowes Shopping Centre is run by Table Tennis England and is part of an initiative to encourage interest in sport.

The venue, which is open seven days a week, has tables, bats and balls ready free of charge for anyone who fancies a game of table tennis.

The Marlowes’ general manager, Humphrey Mwanza said:”We’re thrilled to announce the Ping Pong Parlour’s arrival to The Marlowes. The space provides a great place to have some fun and try something new, and I certainly enjoyed being able to test my own skills when I went to visit!"

The ping pong attraction is free of charge and open every day.

He added: “We look forward to seeing everyone getting involved with a game.”

Dacorum Borough Council, The Marlowes, and Hemel Hempstead BID, business-led organisation, came together to bring this attraction to the shopping centre.