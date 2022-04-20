A man from Hemel Hempstead will lead his 200th walk along a bluebell trail for a Ramblers group on Sunday (April 24)

Paul guides the Chiltern Young Walkers, a Ramblers group aimed at people in their 20s and 30s.

The special walk on Sunday will follow the ‘Legendary Bluebells of Ashridge’ trail which will see the group pass through a donated gate commemorating their relaunch.

Paul Rhodes will lead his 200th walk with Chiltern Young Walkers.

After years leading walks, Paul has some advice for any aspiring walk guides: “Choose something you already know, it takes some of the pressure off finding the right path.

He added: “The first walk I led for the group is one I did with a friend taken from a book of local walks, I adjusted it a little to avoid a busy road and make it a little longer.”