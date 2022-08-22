Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum families and residents are invited to attend Berkhamsted’s first ever medieval festival this bank holiday weekend.

On Sunday and Monday (August 28 and 29), the inaugural Berkhamsted Medieval Festival will provide locals with entertainment including reenacted battles, tournaments and competitions.

With families in mind, there will be plenty for children to do and see, like wandering jesters and magicians.

There will be historic reenactments for visitors to enjoy.

There will be spear and axe throwing for adults and a tug of war competition which teams can enter.

From noon until 5pm, the festival is open and will have a food area with fully licensed bars serving medieval styles of ales, cocktails, and soft drinks.

Berkhamsted Chamber has also funded a local school project to create felt tapestries for the event.

Schools including Bridgewater, Berkhamsted, Greenway, Victoria, Potten End, Swing Gate, Thomas Coram, Westfield, St Marys and St Thomas More all created tapestries.

The project, which was overseen by a former manager and talented local artist Jo Kidd, saw ten schools create unique and symbolic tapestries.

These will be formally handed over by the Mayor of Berkhamsted Wendy Conian Monday at a special ceremony.

This historic festival is being brought to the community courtesy of Berkhamsted and District Chamber of Commerce.

Chairman, Peter Elsworth said: “I felt Berkhamsted with all its historic connections deserved its own Medieval Festival set in this natural idyllic setting, and this will be done in the true spirit of a great festival atmosphere.”

He added: “Importantly as this is primarily a local community event, monies raised will go to local community causes.”