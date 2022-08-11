“There’s not one room that's not covered in mould" - Berkhamsted single mum left living in mouldy house for two years

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A single mother from Berkhamsted has been left living in a mouldy house provided by Dacorum Borough Council despite notifying them of the issue two years ago.

But the council, which has previously tried to fix the issue with special paint, says it is working to resolve the issues.

The mum, who does not wish to be named, moved into the accommodation in 2019 and had numerous issues with the house including leakage which led to the council repairing the flooring.

The woman says that the mould is in every room of the council-owned house.

For the past year and a half, she says there has been a damp problem, meaning that mould has grown throughout the house.

She said: “I’ve got this thick, black stuff, the furry stuff, spotting, the green stuff. I can't even tell you.”

“There’s not one room in this house that's not covered in mould.”

Despite the council's many attempts to fix the problem with special mould paint, the issue has continued and she has resorted to having to sleep in her living room.

The walls in her house have mould.

She explained: “My bedroom is to the point where I can't even sleep in here. I am living off air mattresses.”

With a young child in her care, the mum is growing increasingly worried about the effects that the mould could have.

The NHS website says that if there is mould or dampness in a property, the residents are more likely to have respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies or asthma.

Her possessions have been ruined due to the problem.

Her child is unable to play with her toys through fear of what the mould could do.

She said: “My daughter can't even play in her bedroom. And if she gets to any toy, I’m having to charge to make sure that there's no mould on it.”

And issues have had a detrimental impact on her mental health due to the conditions she is left to live in.

She added: “I haven't invited my friends or my family over because I'm so embarrassed about it.”