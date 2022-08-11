Two fire engines tackle hedgerow blaze in Hemel Hempstead as spate of wildfires continues

Hertfordshire Fire Control were in Cherry Tree Lane and found the hedgerow on fire.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:48 pm

Firefighters have put out a fire in Hemel Hempstead today (August 11) after they were alerted to the incident by the public.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 12:48pm today to reports of a fire in Cherry Tree Lane Hemel Hempstead.”

Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead fire station were sent to the scene, where crews found a hedgerow on fire.

They added: “Firefighters tackled the fire with hose reels and prevented it from spreading to nearby straw bales, before extinguishing it. The fire was out by 1:15pm and is believed to have started accidentally.”

This is the latest of a spate of fires across Dacorum this week.

Hemel HempsteadDacorum