Two fire engines tackle hedgerow blaze in Hemel Hempstead as spate of wildfires continues

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have put out a fire in Hemel Hempstead today (August 11) after they were alerted to the incident by the public.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 12:48pm today to reports of a fire in Cherry Tree Lane Hemel Hempstead.”

The fire service were called at 12:48pm to reports of a fire in Cherry Tree Lane in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead fire station were sent to the scene, where crews found a hedgerow on fire.

They added: “Firefighters tackled the fire with hose reels and prevented it from spreading to nearby straw bales, before extinguishing it. The fire was out by 1:15pm and is believed to have started accidentally.”