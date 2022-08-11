Two fire engines tackle hedgerow blaze in Hemel Hempstead as spate of wildfires continues

Firefighters have put out a fire in Hemel Hempstead today (August 11) after they were alerted to the incident by the public.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 12:48pm today to reports of a fire in Cherry Tree Lane Hemel Hempstead.”
Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead fire station were sent to the scene, where crews found a hedgerow on fire.
They added: “Firefighters tackled the fire with hose reels and prevented it from spreading to nearby straw bales, before extinguishing it. The fire was out by 1:15pm and is believed to have started accidentally.”