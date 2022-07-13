Classic car show by Hospice of St Francis comes to Berkhamsted this weekend

Vintage and special interest cars will be on display on the Dudswell field near Berkhamsted

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:19 am

Dacorum residents are invited to The Hospice of St Francis’ second classic car show in Berkhamsted.

On Sunday (July 17), from 11am until 4pm, there will be a variety of automobiles, including vintage fire engines, for locals to look at.

Hannah Greenshields, community fundraiser and event organiser at the Hospice said: “We are really excited about our second classic and special interest car show.”

Following the success of last year's show, the hospice has organised the event again.

She added: We are exhibiting some stunning cars on the day and with children’s activities, food stalls and a small market, there really will be something to keep everyone happy.”

Adult advance tickets are £6 and £7 on the day. Under 16s advance tickets are £4 or £5 on Sunday.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

People wanting to show a car (from before 1978 or a later special interest) on the day can visit this page.

BerkhamstedVintage