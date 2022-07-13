Dacorum residents are invited to The Hospice of St Francis’ second classic car show in Berkhamsted.
On Sunday (July 17), from 11am until 4pm, there will be a variety of automobiles, including vintage fire engines, for locals to look at.
Hannah Greenshields, community fundraiser and event organiser at the Hospice said: “We are really excited about our second classic and special interest car show.”
She added: We are exhibiting some stunning cars on the day and with children’s activities, food stalls and a small market, there really will be something to keep everyone happy.”
Adult advance tickets are £6 and £7 on the day. Under 16s advance tickets are £4 or £5 on Sunday.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
People wanting to show a car (from before 1978 or a later special interest) on the day can visit this page.