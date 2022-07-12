An independent arts shop in Berkhamsted will close after nearly 50 years in business.

Berkhamsted Arts and Crafts (BAC), on Lower Kings Rd said: “We have finally succumbed to what has seemed for some time to be the ‘inevitable’.”

It added: "So sorry that we will no longer be here to help you scratch that creative itch.”

From left; Rod and Tina Gibbs, daughters Paula Daddow and Jo Kidd with husband Laz.

The shop will have a closing down sale to help pay for its bills.

BAC will open from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays until they close on July 30.

Jo Kidd said: “We are all so sad to be closing the doors here at BAC, the family have made so many friends over the years, we have seen many school projects, wedding planning, GCSE projects, fixing all sorts of things.”