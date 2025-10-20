Stefan Dennis has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing in another injury blow 🕺💃📺

Strictly Come Dancing confirms its latest exit.

Yet another star has had to withdraw from series 23.

But why has Stefan Dennis quit the line-up?

A Strictly Come Dancing star has spoken of his ‘disappointment’ after having to quit the show. It is the third withdrawal since the original cast was announced.

Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis had previously missed movie week due to illness, but returned for week four. Unfortunately, he has suffered a ‘significant’ injury and has had to quit series 23.

He joins Dani Dyer in pulling out during the live shows, while Kristian Nairn dropped out shortly after being announced. There has been no wonder on if he will be replaced, like the others were.

Why has Stefan Dennis quit Strictly Come Dancing?

The actor and icon of Aussie soap Neighbours is the latest star to quit Strictly this season. He has also suffered an injury, just like Dani Dyer.

It comes after the latest dance-off saw a third star eliminated from series 23.

Stefan Dennis said: "This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of the time in my Strictly journey. Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the comp and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show.

"I can’t tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely especially, as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne and myself. I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better).

Stefan Dennis is an actor, known to millions as Paul Robinson from Neighbours. He said: "This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky." | BBC

"Fun fact for all the avid Neighbours fans... it’s the same leg!”

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “We've adored having Stefan on Strictly Come Dancing, and are heartbroken that his Strictly journey - and his fantastic partnership with Dianne Buswell - has been cut short. It's been a joy to see him embrace the series with such enthusiasm and we really hope that, once better, he will keep dancing."

Stefan and Dianne will be interviewed on Strictly: It Takes Two on Wednesday (October 22) from 6.30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer. Strictly Come Dancing continues on October 25 and 26.

