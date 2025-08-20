Forgo the expensive private hires and travel to Leeds Festival this year with many other fellow revellers by grabbing a shuttle bus instead

For those looking to save some money ahead of Leeds Festival this weekend, why not opt for a shuttle bus to Bramham Park?

An incredibly affordable option, the buses offer single, return and multi-journey tickets for all eventualities.

Here’s where you can get the shuttle buses in 2025, how to get to the pick-up points and how much getting one will cost you.

So you’ve taken a look at how much it will cost you to get a taxi or private hire from Leeds City Centre to Bramham Park, home of Leeds Festival for another year, and thought to yourself, “I’d rather spend the money on merchandise.”

That’s completely understandable.

For those who want to save a few coins or want to experience the hype of another weekend of music over the Bank Holiday weekend by revelling with other festivalgoers before reaching the festival site, then perhaps a trip on the shuttle bus is in order.

Returning once again this year, First Bus will be providing transport from the city centre to Bramham Park, providing you with the easiest means of getting to the festival once again this year, if you don’t mind the crowds - you are going to a busy event, mind you, so crowds shouldn’t be a problem.

So, where are the buses picking up from once you’ve arrived in Leeds, and how much are tickets going to set you back this year? Take a read of our helpful advice on how to make the most of the shuttle bus services on offer for Leeds Festival this year.

Where are the shuttle buses to Leeds Festival picking up/dropping off in 2025?

Take a short walk from Leeds Train or Bus Stations this year and save money travelling to Leeds Festival by making use of the shuttle services on offer. | Canva

The shuttle service to Leeds Festival picks up once again this year from Sovereign Square, Sovereign Street, Leeds LS1 4PB. If you see the KPMG building on Sovereign Street, you’re heading in the right direction.

How do I get to the shuttle pick up at Leeds Festival this year?

We’ve broken down directions on how to walk to the shuttle buses this year from both Leeds Train Station (for rail passengers) and Leeds Bus Station (for those taking a coach that doesn’t drop off at the festival site this year.)

From Leeds Train Station

The quickest way to get to Sovereign Square is to exit Leeds Train Station from the Southern exit/entrance, which will then lead you to Little Neville Street. Walk south on Little Neville Street and follow the road as it turns left, and continue along that route, which will lead you to Sovereign Square.

In the event the South exit/entrance isn’t open, it takes a little longer - take the main entrance/exit at Leeds Train Station and follow New Station Street up to The Queens, which should still be on your left-hand side. Cross over the road on the right-hand side, which will bring you onto Bishopgate, and then follow the road down on the right, which will take you underneath the train station (Neville Street).

After coming out the other side, keep walking towards the Hilton on Swinegate, and take a left the moment you come to Sovereign Street. You’ll find the queues to get on the shuttle bus waiting for you there!

From Leeds Bus Station

From Leeds Bus Station, head south towards York Street. Take a right onto York Street, which will soon become New York Street. As you continue, you'll see a slight curve to your left, which will lead you onto Call Lane. Follow Call Lane as it winds around, keeping an eye out for the many bars and restaurants in the area. Keep going until you reach Swinegate. Take a left onto Sovereign Street, where you will find the pickup point for the shuttle buses.

How often do the shuttle buses run to Leeds Festival over the weekend?

During the day, buses run very frequently, often every 15-20 minutes or so, particularly in the morning and early afternoon as festival-goers arrive.

After the main acts finish, buses run continuously on a "load and go" basis, with multiple buses queuing to take people back to the city centre.

This is the busiest time for the service, and queues are to be expected, but the buses will be running as often as possible to clear the site.

How much will it cost me to get a ticket for the Leeds Festival shuttle services?

According to First Bus West Yorkshire, tickets to use the shuttle bus will set you back the following amounts:

Single Adult: £12

Day Return Adult: £18

Multi Journey Pass (allows for three return journeys): £32

Where can I get tickets for the Leeds Festival shuttle buses?

The easiest way to get tickets for the Leeds Festival shuttle service is to download the First Bus app (Android/iOS), choose Leeds as your location, select “Tickets”, then “Buy,” and the range of tickets will be available to purchase under the “Promotions” section.

Looking for other ways to get to Leeds Festival in 2025? Check out our guide to all your other transport options available this year.