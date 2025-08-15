Save the dramas of travelling to Bramham Park this year with our guide to getting to Leeds Festival!

Leeds Festival is a mere week away, as campsites are set to open for early-bird ticket holders midweek.

But have you decided how you’re getting to Bramham Park this year?

Here’s our guide to all the ways to get to the festival site in 2025, be it by car, by coach or by shuttle bus.

So you’ve almost finished packing, you’ve (somehow) managed to transfer tickets over to those Leeds Festival attendees who wanted them for their birthday, Christmas, or a post-GCSE or A-Level results day treat – how are you getting to Bramham Park this year?

Once again, the festival have provided a myriad of options on how to get there without having to fill up the car with petrol, with shuttle services to and from the festival site, through to coach travel across the United Kingdom that will drop you off at the festival’s campsite, providing a near door-to-door service to save you having to lug around tents and other permitted paraphernalia.

However, we know driving is a necessity for some, so we’ve also included how you can travel to the festival site coming from either up North or down South, with added information for those chauffeurs just looking to drop the happy campers off this year.

Here’s how to get to Leeds Festival in 2025, by car, by coach, by shuttle bus – but not so much by train. Read on to find out more.

How do I get to Leeds Festival by car?

By car, by taxi or by bus? Here are some of your options for travelling to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2025. | Getty Images/Canva

Don’t leave it to your SatNav to take you to the Leeds Festival site: there are numerous road closures in place to create a temporary traffic system with dedicated routes in place.

The festival also strongly advises following the official temporary road signs, as they will guide you to the correct designated car parks and drop-off points, bypassing closures and one-way systems.

Travelling from the North

If you are travelling from the North, you’ll need to follow the White Route this year, in which case you’ll need to:

Continue on the A1(M) Southbound. Exit at Junction 44. Follow the signage, turning left to join Paradise Way. Turn left into the site at White Gate.

Travelling from the South

If you’re travelling from the South, you’ll need to follow the Brown Route so with that in mind:

Continue on the A1(M) Northbound. Exit at Junction 45. Follow the signage to the Grange Moor and Wattle Syke roundabouts. Then, travel South on West Woods Road. Turn left onto Thorner Road, then right onto Paradise Way. Turn left into the site at Brown Gate.

Picking up and dropping off

If you are just looking to undertake a Pick-up/Drop-off (hello, mums and dads), then you will follow the Red Route. This route begins on the A1(M), exiting at Junction 44, and then joining York Road (A64) Westbound to enter the site at Red Gate 1 or 2.

How do I get to Leeds Festival by coach or shuttle?

Those wanting to forgo driving responsibilities this year and would rather jump on a coach with other festival goers can travel once again with Big Green Coach. They are once again offering a direct service to the festival campsite, meaning no need to worry about transfers or parking.

Tickets must be booked in advance, with services operating across the United Kingdom, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow. The full list of locations and travel times - alongside tickets - can be found by visiting the Big Green Coach website.

Where does the shuttle pick up from?

Some of you who saw me undertaking my annual walk in Leeds might also have remembered that there is a shuttle service operating in the city centre, providing that all-important link between the train station and festival site.

The shuttle service once again will be collecting festivalgoers from Sovereign Street, which is about a five-to-ten-minute walk from Leeds Train Station.

We’ve drawn up on Google Maps how to walk there from Leeds Train Station, with tickets available to purchase on the First Bus Leeds app, which also includes scheduled times of departure and arrivals to and from Bramham Park.

Can I get to Leeds Festival by train?

Sadly, not - there is no direct train service to Bramham Park itself.

Instead, you’ll have to catch the train to Leeds City Centre, and from there make your choice: you can catch a dedicated shuttle bus from the city centre, or you can take a taxi directly to the festival site.

Both the shuttle bus stop and the taxi rank are conveniently located just a short walk from the station exit.

