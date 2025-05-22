JoJo Siwa appears to have ‘confirmed’ a relationship with a Celebrity Big Brother star 👀

Celebrity Big Brother has ended but the drama is continuing.

Fans are being treated to even more gossip in the off-season.

But has JoJi Siwa ‘confirmed’ a relationship with one of her housemates?

It was the ‘friendship’ that got the nation’s chins wagging during Celebrity Big Brother - but could JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes be more than friends? Viewers questioned whether there was more than just buddy-buddy vibes between the two during their stint in the ITV house.

Both have kept a tight lip on the situation since they left the show. However JoJo appears to have ‘confirmed’ the relationship on stage.

The former Dance Moms star shouted out Chris during a recent performance. It has left fans convinced that they have “hard launched” the relationship.

Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes dating?

JoJo Siwa appears to have 'confirmed' a relationship with a fellow CBB star | Initial/ITV

JoJo went into the house with a girlfriend, but they have broken-up since her time on CBB came to an end with April’s finale. Fans have been eagerly waiting and watching to see if her and Chris would become an item following her break-up.

However they have not officially confirmed if they are dating or not. But the two have seemed very close on their social media - with JoJo sharing photos of them cosying up and Chris even travelled to the US for her recent 22nd birthday.

JoJo captioned a post on her Instagram: "This years birthday week was more magical than anything. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

While Chris wrote: "The previous 7 days have been the prettiest..”

JoJo Siwa appears to ‘confirm’ relationship - sending fans wild

During a recent performance, JoJo dropped the biggest hint so far. She changed the lyrics of the song ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ to ‘Chris Hughes Eyes’ during a recent rendition on stage, Heart reports .

It has sent fans wild with one writing: “They hard launched so hard, help me.” Another said: “Omg awww I’m so happy for the both of them.”

A person echoed: “Chris and JoJo are awesome together and it’s amazing and heart-warming to see.”

The pair had previously hinted at a relationship during an appearance on This Morning after leaving the CBB house. JoJo said: "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together.

"Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything, but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have, the bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

