Gogglebox is back with a brand new series.

The iconic show is returning to complete our Friday nights.

But who will be in the cast for the new season?

It is time to watch the tele with some of the country’s favourite families. Channel 4’s Gogglebox is returning for a brand new season tonight.

Hot on the heels of the celebrity version earlier in the summer, the original edition of the iconic show is back. It is set to monopolise your Friday nights throughout the autumn.

But who will be on the show this time around? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gogglebox on tonight?

Pete and Sophie

The show will make its grand return to Channel 4 this evening (September 5). It is due to start at 9pm, its usual spot and one that fits like a glove.

Gogglebox will air on Friday nights over the coming weeks. It can also be watched on demand via Channel 4’s self-titled catch-up service (formerly called All4/ 4oD).

Who is in the cast of Gogglebox series 26?

Over the years, Gogglebox has assembled quite the list of familiar faces. The current cast includes:

Siddiqui family

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley

The Malone family

Giles Wood and Mary Killen

Ellie and Izzi Warner

David and Shirley Griffiths

Plummer family

Amira and Armani Rota

Worthington family

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell

Sue and Steve Sheehan

Simon and Jane Minty

Ronnie and Annie

Teresa and Anita

Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry

Who has not returned for the latest season?

Scottish couple Roisin and Joe Kyle have been ‘axed’ from the show and will not be back for season 26. Announcing the news earlier in the year, Roisin wrote on Instagram: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family. ☹️✨🛋️

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching tv with you all on Friday nights! It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles.

“We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely. ❤️

“A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

