The Chase star Paul Sinha announced as headliner at Berkhamsted festival's comedy night

A popular festival in Berkhamsted returns next month with television’s Paul Sinha among the confirmed performers.

Sinha who is best known for being one of the Chasers on ITV’s long time hit, The Chase, is performing at Ashlyns Festival.

Comedian Scott Bennett will also be performing at the Hertfordshire festival which combines music and comedy over two days.

The Sinnerman headlines the first day of the festival

This year’s event takes place on 14 and 15 July at the beautiful grade II listed buildings and leafy grounds of Ashlyns School.

For two days the education site is transformed into a magical, fairy-light strewn festival playground.

Typically, the event attracts 2,500 visitors with renowned professional comedians, live music, an activity-packed FunZone, a fully licensed bar, a sizzling array of local food and drink and the ever-popular “Glow Up Tent”.

Proceedings begin on the Friday with a Comedy and Curry Night (for adults only) which sees established comedians step up to the mic.

Face-painting has proved popular at the Hertfordshire festival, photo from Guy Mayer

Sinha is headlining with support from Bennett, who has previously appeared on the BBC’s Live at the Apollo, award-winning comedian Paul Revill and self-proclaimed “master of stupidity” Wayne the Weird.

Fragrant, freshly-cooked curries will be available from the team from Berkhamsted’s acclaimed Fat Buddha restaurant and a full range of drinks (supported by Tring Brewery) will be available at the Copse Bar.

Music takes centre stage the following day with electric live performances all day and into the night from the Cedar Stage, including the Ashlyns Orchestra and Choir, Maddie Horabin + Tom, The Mighty Geeks, Amy Bird, The Zeros, The Chevrons, Soul Lotta Love, The Strats and DJ Collective.

Younger visitors can bounce, climb and play to their hearts’ content on the bouncy castle, climbing wall, obstacle course, wacky wheeler jeep-driving course and rock and roller combat zone. Or they can enjoy some quiet time in the Storytelling Tent, a beautiful bell tent hosting live story-telling sessions throughout the day.