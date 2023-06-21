New book set for release exploring 'Real life Game of Thrones' history of Kings Langley Palace

A new book is set for release looking at the ‘Game of Thrones’ like history of the lost Kings Langley Palace.

Palace Lives by Michael Long can be preordered now and is set for an official release on 30 September.

It covers the drama, intrigue and key historic individual characters who ventured to the palace.

Historian and author Michael Long

Palace Lives, has been described as a real-life version of Game of Throne, the hugely-popular television drama based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Michael is an experienced historian who has taught and studied the Plantagenet history of Kings Langley.

This period between the 13th and 15th century is the focus of the 180-page feature focusing on how the Hertfordshire fortress was once the favoured palace of the royal family.

Little remains of the royal palace in Kings Langley

Kings Langley Royal Palace and the Dominican Friary and Church once stood atop Langley Hill. Now, after hundreds of years of decay just ruins exist in the vicinity; ruined flint walls and fragments of stonework can be seen at the site.

Michael says in the book’s foreword: “For me, writing once again about the Plantagenet Kings, Queens and courtiers from the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries was like revisiting old friends and familiar events.”

With two exceptions, each chapter in Palace Lives relates to the life of a Plantagenet King or Prince who spent time in, resided at, or had an association with Langley during their lifetime.

One of the motivations behind the books was to focus on rulers who rarely make an appearance in English schools’ curriculum.

Palace Lives is set to be released later this year

For some historic characters from the paperback document the palace represents a home for others it is the location of their birth or death.

Michael added: “Above all, this is a story of people, many of whom regarded the Royal Palace of Langley as a special place; these all significant and fascinating characters who, by their actions, shaped the very threads of our past. It is a story that deserves to be more widely known.”