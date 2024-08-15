This video More videos

Watch the moment a gang of teenagers stab and shoot a 20-year-old man - who uses an innocent 64-year-old woman as a human shield - before they rap about the brutal attack and dance with a weapon in a video.

This chilling CCTV shows the moment a gang of teenagers stabbed and shot a 20-year-old man, before they recorded themselves rapping and dancing with a weapon.

On March 1 2023, the victim – a man aged 20 at the time - was on a train heading to Hackney. Marvin Edokpolo was made aware the victim was on the train and was heading into the Hackney area. Edokpolo contacted Hanzell Greenaway who was with Jaheim Thomas and Elisandro Pinto Alves, and the trio went to Hackney station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After arriving at the station, Greenaway, Thomas and Pinto Alves began to look for the victim - who had just left the train and called down the lift on the ground level platform. A woman, aged 64 at the time, entered the lift on the overbridge to travel to the ground level. While the victim waited, he was made aware of the three teenagers approaching him and withdrew a knife.

Pictured left to right - Edokpolo, Greenaway, Pinto Alves, Thomas. | British Transport Police

Greenaway began slashing his own knife towards him before the lift doors opened. The victim retreated into the lift, and as the woman attempted to avoid the slashing knife, the victim was stabbed. The victim managed to push Greenaway out of the lift, but he was stabbed again. He managed to get himself back to the lift as the two other teenagers approached - Pinto Alves with a knife slashing at the victim, and Thomas with a gun. Thomas proceeded to shoot into the lift while the victim used the woman as a shield. The trio then left the station on bikes.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack, including multiple laceration wounds and a single gunshot to the leg, and received life saving treatment from paramedics. The woman was physically unharmed.