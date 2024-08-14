This video More videos

Horrifying video shows how an ‘exceptionally dangerous’ drugged-up driver, with no insurance, led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit.

Aleksander Hoda, is seen in the video (click to play above) leading police on a ‘dangerous’ 30-minute chase - which included driving at excess speeds, on the wrong side of the road on solid white lines, driving the wrong way around a roundabout, and driving head on towards oncoming vehicles on national speed limit roads.

Aleksander Hoda has been jailed for drug driving, and other offences, after he led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit through Northampton. | Northamptonshire Police

Audi driver found with drug stash

22-year-old Hoda was first seen driving through a red light, in his grey Audi A4. But when officers signalled to him to pull over, he failed to stop and instead, drove off at speed. He was finally stopped after his vehicle was stung by officers. Hoda was arrested and his vehicle was searched with a quantity of Class A drugs being found within the car - as well as being under the influence of drugs while driving through Northampton.

‘Exceptionally dangerous’ driving