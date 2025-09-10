Storm sign Di-Jani Parkinson on strategic loan

Di-Jani Parkinson

Hemel Storm are pleased to announce the signing of exciting British talent Di-Jani Parkinson on a strategic loan from Surrey 89ers.

The 6’3” guard has spent the last two campaigns competing in the top flight of British basketball, and has re-signed for his third year at Surrey ahead of the 2025/26 season. However, in a move described as a “crucial step in Di-Jani’s development” by Surrey Head Coach Lloyd Gardner, he will head to Hemel in a loan move affording him invaluable experience and consistent minutes.

Di-Jani is a product of the 89ers development pathway, making significant contributions for the SLB side and Cobham Cobras, while simultaneously studying at the University of Surrey and competing for the Team Surrey BUCS side, which he will continue to do in his time with Storm.

Di-Jani said of the opportunity, “I'm excited to join the squad for the 25-26 season.

“Ready to add to the team winning culture.”

Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming our new man and working closely with Surrey 89ers in a partnership offering significant upsides for both parties.

The season is fast approaching and your first chance to watch Di-Jani and his teammates in action is on Sunday, as we welcome Team Solent Kestrels to the StormDome for a pre-season friendly.

Tickets for that clash, along with the following weekend’s BCB Trophy opener, are available on the Fanbase app, and you can head to the Hemel Storm websiteto check out all our news from the summer!

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals