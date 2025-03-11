£3,500 available in Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards - timining running out for nominations

By Paul Forster
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST
Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Associationplaceholder image
Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association
You can still nominate your sporting stars from around town for a cash grant in the Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards.

The latest date to receive nominations is 2 April. First step is to get a Nomination Request Form from which we will send the appropriate Nomination Form for the category in which you have nominated someone......

Awards will be made in the following categories, all with attractive prizes........

Club of the Year - £1000 plus trophy, sponsored by Thakeham Homes

Make someone happy with a Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Award!placeholder image
Make someone happy with a Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Award!

Rising Star of the Year - £1000 towards elite coaching, plus trophy, sponsored by Berkhamsted Football Club

Young Person Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher each for boys and girls plus trophy, sponsored by Glencar

Adult Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher each for men and women plus trophy, sponsored by Harrowell & Akins Solicitors

Volunteer of the Year - £250 voucher plus trophy, sponsored by Berkhamsted Rotary Club

Volunteer Coach of the Year - £250 voucher plus trophy, sponsored by BSGCA

Full details are on the Berkhamsted Sports Grounds website

www.bsgca.org

Send your nominations now and good luck

