Time to reflect on summer sports successes

Nominations now coming in for those who have excelled in sport in the summer

Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Sporting Excellence Awards now have a live Nomination Request Form available on the website www.bsgca.org

It's just the right time to reflect on all those who have achieved excellence over the summer, be they individuals, volunteers or clubs.

Excellent prizes are on offer for the six categories of award :

Rising Star of the Year - £1000 for elite coaching + trophy

Club of the Year - £1000 + trophy

Under 18 Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy

Adult Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy

Volunteer of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy Volunteer

Coach of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy

While the Awards will not be made until June next year and the latest that nominations can be made will be 2 April 2025, it’s a good time to especially nominate those who have made an positive impact on their club’s summer sports.

The Awards are open to all eligable clubs in the Berkhamsted area.

Check out the web site now or request a Nomination Form directly via the link below: https://www.bsgca.org/awards/awards-nomination-form/