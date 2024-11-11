Time to reflect on summer sports successes
Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Sporting Excellence Awards now have a live Nomination Request Form available on the website www.bsgca.org
It's just the right time to reflect on all those who have achieved excellence over the summer, be they individuals, volunteers or clubs.
Excellent prizes are on offer for the six categories of award :
Rising Star of the Year - £1000 for elite coaching + trophy
Club of the Year - £1000 + trophy
Under 18 Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy
Adult Sports Person of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy
Volunteer of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy Volunteer
Coach of the Year - £250 voucher + trophy
While the Awards will not be made until June next year and the latest that nominations can be made will be 2 April 2025, it’s a good time to especially nominate those who have made an positive impact on their club’s summer sports.
The Awards are open to all eligable clubs in the Berkhamsted area.
Check out the web site now or request a Nomination Form directly via the link below: https://www.bsgca.org/awards/awards-nomination-form/