​Three wins in a row for Hemel firsts as they stay in third

​Hemel Hempstead Town CC’s first XI secured a third consecutive win as they saw off visitors Broxbourne on Saturday (writes Caradoc Bevan)

They are still in third place behind Welwyn Garden City, who also won, by 21 points with three games to go.

Broxbourne batted first and were buoyed by third wicket partnership of 107 and late sixth wicket partnership of 80 as they made 284-6. Ed Pike with 2-51 was the only bowler to get more than one wicket.

Hemel started off like a train with Hem Ilangaratne (32) and Brett Penny (122) putting on 99 for the first wicket. Penny scored 122 and Harry Ganley scored 43 from 44 balls and although Penny was out with the score at 202 and still 83 needed, Ed Pike 36*, Lutero Corrigan (18) and John Cassidy (15*) kept the chase rolling and Hemel won by reaching 285-5 from 48.5 overs.

*The 2s kept hosts Ickleford to 231-8 from their 50 overs, bolstered with a quarter of the side being Hodgins - Dad Nick plus sons two and three Will and Jacob.

Ed Grayson led the bowling with 3-46 from his ten overs as all five Hemel bowlers took wickets.

What followed was a bit of a disaster as Hemel were bowled out for 54 in 24 overs with only Will Langley (12) and Tom Waterton (20*) making it to double figures.

*Hemel 3s took advantage of winning the toss and batting against ninth-placed Watton. Saleem Khan (54) and Yasir Butt (58) put on 104 for the first wicket until Kam Akhtar came in at three and scored 105*.

There was even time for keeper Mike Samuels to come in and hit 55* from 32 balls.

Hemel had the bowlers to change things around and take the wickets. Rory Fraser took 4 -20 from 10 and the others all chipped in as Watton were bowled out for 175 in 48.4 overs.

*The 4s were at Old Cholmeleians and batting first Hemel lost the double centurion of the other week, Neil Morgan, bowled first ball, but Fin Clark scored 37 at the top and Drew Butler scored 43 in the middle as Hemel made it to 159-8 from their 40 overs.

Ajay Savania (3-16) then took out the top three of Old Cholms’ order, 3-21 from Sham Akhtar kept it going and Old Cholms were bowled out for 92 in 34 overs.

*Hemel’s 1st XI have won the Chess Valley Sunday League Division One with a game to spare after they beat Watford Town at Woodside.

They have won the league before in 2007 and were runners up in 2015.