The Hemel Sprint Triathlon is all set to return

The popular Hemel Sprint Triathlon is back again for 2024 and budding athletes interested in giving this year’s event a go are being urged to sign up.

Dacorum Triathlon Club are organising the sought-after sporting challenge on Sunday (15th), with continued support from Everyone Active to deliver the community event.

The event consists of a 400m swim in the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre pool, followed by an 8km or 16km bike ride and a 5km run around the town to finish off. This year, competitors can also complete an Aquabike, with a 400m swim, a 16km bike and then a short walk or jog to cross the finish line and collect their medal, or an Equation, with a 400m swim and a 5km run.

Ideal for beginners or the experienced triathlete, the Hemel Sprint Tri is now in its eighth year. Those interested in taking part in the race will need to sign up by Saturday 14th September.

Finishers at the Hemel Sprint Tri 2023

Jo Watkinson, head coach at Dacorum Triathlon Club and race director, said: “We are proud to work with Everyone Active to deliver this fantastic community event and our club members are looking forward to racing and marshalling on the day. As race director, I’m excited to meet and see everyone competing in what is always a really fun event.”

David Tenney, general manager at Everyone Active Hemel Hempstead, said: “This is a great opportunity for the community to get competitive and have some fun. We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar and new faces to the event.”