​Storm retain and recruit ahead of the new season

Jack Burnell is among those returning to Storm this year. Photo: TGD Visuals.

​Hemel Storm have announced more signings ahead of the upcoming NBL campaign.

Sharpshooting guard Jozef Bielak makes the move from Loughborough, having spent the last four campaigns with the Riders.

A graduate of Charnwood College, where he became an EABL Champion, Bielak then spent a year in the States after earning a basketball scholarship at Sheridan College in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned to British Basketball where he first made his name in Division One with an impressive first stint at the Riders.

He has continued his good work at the renowned Elite Player Pathway of Loughborough University in recent years, completing his BsC in Exercise Science and growing as an established member of the basketball side.

Now with his sights set on Hemel, Bielak will further his education with a Masters Degree at the club’s partner University of Hertfordshire and he will also compete with the team in the BUCS Premier Division on a Wednesday night.

Another new face is Canadian guard Trent Monkman.

Monkman has attended the University of Victoria Athletics since the 2017-18 season and has been a key performer for the team competing in the Canada West and U Sports Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Burnell will return for the 2024/25 campaign; his ninth senior spell at the club.

Having risen through the junior ranks, Burnell has been a regular face at the StormDome since 2013, initially with the Under-18s for two years before moving up to the men’s side.

Veron Eze will rejoin Storm for his second season at the club.

Eze settled into his new environment quickly and enjoyed success in his first campaign at Storm.

Ade Atiba will also suit up for a second year at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6 '10' Brit will again compete for both the men’s Division One side and the University of Hertfordshire Storm side in Division Three.

British guard and University of Hertfordshire student Jarvis Chater will suit up for the Hemel Storm men’s side this season, having completed last year’s campaign with the team.

Jarvis will be a familiar face for Storm fans after he joined the squad from February onwards in the 2023/24 season. Standing at 6’4’, Chater adds great athleticism and will be another useful face for coach Mark Clark to turn to throughout the season.

After play-off success in his first campaign at the club, Hemel Storm can confirm Matt Disu will be back looking to continue where he left off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the Storm after three years at the Essex Rebels, Disu hit the ground running impressing with his pace, athleticism and enthusiasm.

His engaging playstyle encouraged many thrilling highlight plays that solidified his place as a fans’ favourite at his new club and the Storm faithful will no doubt be glad to have him back.