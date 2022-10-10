Storm into KitKing Trophy final after beating Reading Rockets

Taylor Johnson in action for Storm. Pic: Jo Charles.

Storm put in a phenomenal performance, and were victorious winning 69-100, showcasing their ability to execute their game plan on defence and offence.

The performance confirmed they will be competing for trophies, proving they are strong on both ends of the court.

Top scorers were Hakeem Sylla 26 points, Taylor Johnson 22 points, Aaryn Rai and Seth Swalve 12 points.

They go on to face Worthing Thunder in the final, with the date and venue to yet be confirmed.

Storm next face Bradford Dragons on Saturday (15th) at the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre with a 7pm start, before going to face London Lions II a day later in the first weekend of the NBL Division One league.