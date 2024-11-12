​Storm gain revenge for Trophy loss

Tra’Michael Moton in action against MK Breakers. Photo: Matt Cook.

​Hemel Storm were too hot to handle for MK Breakers, with an electrifying third quarter proving enough to avenge the previous weekend’s KitKing Trophy semi-final defeat.

​Tra’Michael Moton shone again, backing up recent standout performances with another top display. He had 29 points, shooting a clinical 71 per cent from three-point range as he pulled apart the Breakers in front of an approving Storm support.

In the decisive third period, in which Storm scored 32 points and blew their visitors away by a commanding 15, he had 14 of his own including a four-point play as his three-point attempt was good despite being fouled and he made no mistake in completing the action as he tucked away the free-throw.

Darien Nelson-Henry was crucial in Storm’s winning cause, battling fiercely under the basket with Breakers’ man Chris Tawiah to pull down a game-high 10 rebounds.

His influence was felt on the offensive end as well, grabbing 14 points and facilitating play with 6 assists - also the most among all those on the court.

The real difference from last week, where the Breakers downed the Storm, was in the home side’s defence. Storm scored the same amount of points - 88 - but conceded 32 less and it saw them come out on the winning side this time around.

KJ Johnson was kept under control, never really exerting his grip on the tie despite leading MK’s scoring with 21 and the only other man to make double digits for the visitors was Adrian Scarborough who had 13.

Nate Robinson, who plagued Storm with 29 points last time out, was kept well on the periphery and a frustrating evening for him yielded just four points.

A measure of Storm’s tenacity was the 28 points they scored on the fast break, hustling and giving everything they had to run the length of the floor in order to get the defining edge.

Exemplifying the complete team performance of the hosts was Ade Atiba, who did the job required of him by Mark Clark perfectly in his 10 minutes on court, filling in admirably for Matt Ellis who was battling foul trouble.

The win moves Storm back to the top of the table as they remain the only undefeated team in the league.

Next up is a double-header weekend, with a league trip to Reading followed by the beginning of their National Cup campaign at Barking on Sunday.