Storm are too good for Manchester Magic in the NBL

Tayo Oyefusi in action against Magic. Pic: Jo Charles.

It was a much more spread-out performance in terms of scoring, with everybody contributing.

In terms of defence, Storm managed to keep star players Wild and Gayle relatively quiet although Wild was Magic’s top scorer with 12 points.

Recent signing Romario Spence impressed with his ability to shoot, scoring 15 points and also retaining possession on a number of occasions with eight rebounds.

Captain Tayo Oyefusi managed a double double as he showed his experience in both defence and offence.

Storm sit second in the table, 22 points behind Worthing Thunder, and go to Essex Rebels on Saturday before playing Bristol Academy Flyers in the National Cup at the StormDome on Sunday, 5pm tip.