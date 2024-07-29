Silver for Edlesborough's Henderson in Paris time trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old has suffered two broken collarbones so far this year and the most recent of those led her to fear her Parisian dreams were up in smoke.
But she has bounced back in style and saved her best for when it mattered most, staying on two wheels as rivals fell around her in torrential rain to bank silver narrowly ahead of Chloe Dygert, with Australian Grace Brown more than a minute-and-a-half clear at the summit.
“Last year, I was two seconds from the bronze at Worlds, so I’m really happy to be on the right side of the seconds this time,” Henderson said. “I’m really proud. The second one (injury) mentally hurt a lot, and it really took a lot to get back and get the motivation again.
“But I always had Paris on my mind and that really carried me through, and I can’t stop mentioning the people around me who got me through.”