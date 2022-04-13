Olympians and former winners were among the competitors who took part in this year’s Skateboard GB X Habito National Championships hosted by Hemel Hempstead’s XC centre.

The two-day event saw scores of skateboarders brave the indoor park at the XC, located at Jarman Park.

And the final, which was held on Sunday (April 10), was streamed live on BBC iPlayer and saw the likes of skateboarding superstar Andy Macdonald, Team GB’s Olympic competitor Bombette Martin and the winner of last year's event Alex Hallford all compete.

Competitors brave the bowl at the XC.

Bombette, 15, who is originally from Birmingham was the first ever skater to compete at the Olympic Games Park Skateboard Event in Tokyo last year.

The winners at the park event included Phoenix Sinnerton, Jesse Thomas, Andy Macdonald, Tommy Calvert, George O’Neill, Alex Hallford, Akin Hendricks and Kayo Martin.

In the female category, the winners were Lola Tambling, Bombette Martin, Lilly Strachan, Molly Seed, Olive Newman, Izzi Wilkinson-Campbell, Carys Connolly and Ruby Dolan.

Skateboard GB banner at the vent hosted at Jarman Park's XC.

The competing skateboarders were invited to enter the open event last month and were asked to provide video evidence of their ability.

Rebecca Hemmant, managing director said: “It was an absolute privilege to work with Skateboard GB and host such a prestigious event.”

This year’s format for the championships was different, with the Park (in Hemel Hempstead) discipline and Street (in London) discipline being split into two separate events.

The second part of the championships will be held at the BaySixty6 Skatepark in London on April 23 and 24.