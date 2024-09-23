New 3G football pitch officially opens at Kings Langley School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We were delighted to open our new full size floodlit 3G football turf pitch at Kings Langley School on Friday 20 September 2024. The pitch has been made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation.

Kings Langley School has offered the local community provision of its sports facilities for many years. However, the grass football pitches were of poor quality and regularly experienced being waterlogged, restricting our local community from being able to use the facilities fully, particularly during the winter months when matches were regularly being disrupted due to the poor quality of the provision. The floodlights enable the facility to be used for longer periods during the Autumn/Winter providing a better-quality community use facility.

In July 2023 we were awarded a £708,711 grant from the Football Foundation, as well as an additional £290,000 raised from Kings Langley School, partner clubs Kings Langley Football Club and Chipperfield Corinthians Youth Football Club, as well as donations from Kings Langley Parish Council and the Locality Budget Scheme held by Local County Councillor Richard Roberts. The funding received has enabled the construction of a new full size floodlit 3G football turf pitch on the school site, to provide the people within the local community with access to high quality grassroots sports facilities.

This will enable us to deliver a much-needed Football Development Programme for the local area supporting our local clubs to increase the number of female teams they operate, establishing a full female pathway as well as creating opportunities for players with a disability and collectively providing pan-disability football at junior, youth and senior level.

The Official Opening

Steve Maker, Head of Football Development and Investment at Hertfordshire FA said ‘’Football sits at the heart of so many of our communities, bringing people together and delivering real benefits to mental and physical health. We look forward to the opening of a high-quality facility in Kings Langley, that will help unlock even more opportunities for local people to get involved in football, be active and provide opportunities to support the students and local communities’ health and wellbeing.“

We were delighted to dedicate the 3G football pitch to former Headteacher, Gary Lewis (2002-2019) who transformed Kings Langley School into a community which inspires all to unlock their potential for life. We were also delighted to invite Annie Brewster, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire to officially open the pitch. We were also joined by Cllr Richard Roberts, Gagan Mohindra MP, Sir Mike Penning, Steve Maker, Head of Football Development and Investment at Hertfordshire FA.