​More new faces for Hemel Storm

​Among them is of 6ft 10in British forward Ade Atiba from Essex Rebels.

Atiba has impressed at the Essex outfit since 2020 and earned their ‘Fans Player of the Season’ for the 22/23 campaign.

Returning is 6ft 6in forward Bernard Hehetro for a second campaign at Storm.

Hehetro posted some good numbers and made a good impression in his early outings in the Lynch Trophy group phase, playing a key role in a competition Storm went on to win.

The 6ft 8in New Zealand international forward Brayden Inger has also signed.

The 26-year old comes to Hemel off the back of three successful years competing for Southland Sharks in the New Zealand NBL, having also played in Australia and for the ‘Tall Blacks’, in an FIBA World Cup qualifier against India, as well as for the New Zealand Youth sides, notably at U16 level.

The 22-year old British talent Greg Durand has signed having played in NBL D1 last year for Team Solent Kestrels, where he averaged an impressive nine points per game.

Kavell Hawes will return for the 2023/24 season; his second with the club.

As well as impressing with limited game time for the Storm D1 side last year, the 19-year-old also had an outstanding year competing in Division Three East for the club’s UH Storm side, in collaboration with the University of Hertfordshire.