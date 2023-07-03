​Medals galore for Berkhamsted SC

The medal winners from the final session.

Dewi Fordyce, Darcie Cader and Tamsin Moren all came away with gold medals.

Fordyce picked up two in the ten years 200m Breast and 50m Breast as well as bronze in the 100m IM, slicing over three seconds from his previous best. He swam the 50m Back and 100m Fly, the latter securing a bronze medal.

Cader, also in the ten years age category, swam eight races and expanded her experience across a broader range of events, picking up her gold in the 400m Free which she swam for the first time clocking 6:59.85. In addition she picked up bronze in the 100m Fly.

Moren surprised herself in the Open Age 50m Breast with a new PB of 35.43 to take the gold and also walked off with gold in the 200m IM and Silver in the 100m IM.

Several others took on the longer races, including Poppy Carbery who took the 13 years bronze.

Valeria Antonini claimed silver in the 200m Breast while nine-year-old George Gosling took silver in the 50m Fly.

Rose Llewhellyn gained yet another medal with bronze in the 50m Fly and Rafe Lawson secured silver and bronze in the 50m breast and 100m IM respectively.

Club captain Darshan McGregor also took home a silver from the 50m Fly and Bronze in the 200m Free, while 17-year-old Emily Thomas gained her first ever medal for the club in the 50m Free.

A number of PB performances were also recorded, and those who got them but didn’t claim medals included Rose Williamson who set PBs in all four of her races.

Atkinson MacCallum went 10.17 faster in his 100m Free and Sam Childs secured two PBs, while Emilia Faccini saw a 22-second improvement in the 200m Free as well as two other PBs.

Lucy Franklin continued to improve with three PBs, while brother Will sliced over 24 seconds off his best in the 100m back and got another PB in the 100m IM.

Alex Howard shot down his bests in all four of his races, Henry Mumford dropped 15 seconds on his 200m Breast and a further eight seconds in his 100m Breast (1:41.62) while Jacob Saunders was nine seconds faster in his 50m Breast.