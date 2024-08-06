Max misses out on a medal at final Olympics

​Hemel Hempstead’s Max Whitlock fell just short in his attempts to win a medal at his fourth – and final – Olympic Games.

​Whitlock retired from the sport following the pommel horse competition after a glittering career.

Defending Olympic champion Whitlock, who was seeking to become the first gymnast to win medals on the same apparatus at four successive Games, was just 0.100 off the podium in fourth.

And speaking to the media afterwards, he was disappointed but not unhappy.

He said: “It's gutting, of course it is, and it's very disappointing. But I'm done now, I've done my final routine and I can be very happy.

"'If you take it back to before 2012, when I was a 19-years-old, I really, really, really dreamt I could get a medal. I didn't know how possible it was. To be standing here with six, I can be very happy.

“This result makes it hard to look at but I will support the guys, go home and then reflect on my career a bit. I have not done that enough over the years.”

"If I was to look at that back, there were a few errors I'd be a bit gutted with I wished I could clean up. It is what it is. I don't really know what to say.

“I am proud to be here and proud to have said I have done gymnastics for so long and the career I have had,” he added.

“I had my wife [Leah] and daughter [Willow, 5] here as well. I spotted them in the crowd and for me, that is one of the best feelings.

“I have said before, one of the best feelings before even making it to Paris is for my family to come and watch me in my last Olympic Games, rather than make Tokyo the last.

“I made the decision that Paris was going to be my final one not based on what the outcome would be, based on just getting here in the first place and make my fourth Olympic Games.

“I am proud of that, I would have liked to end this chapter a little better but it was not to be – there is a reason for everything and it was not my day. That is me done in the sport, it is my last routine."

A few days earlier, Whitlock was part of men’s GB team that missed out on a medal in the team final at the Bercy Arena, finishing fourth for the third Games in a row.