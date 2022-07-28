John Towers, Midsummer Evening League winner.

Sunday:

The Men’s Ron Gingell Trophy was won by Gerald Devillers with an impressive score of 42 points, beating Ashley Wade by two points, while Ben Hopkinson was third losing out in a card play-off also with 40 points.

Wednesday:

John Towers won the Midsummer Nine-Hole Evening League with a total score of 79 points, beating Gerald DeVillers by nine points, while Nigel Hopkinson was third with 61 points.

Thursday:

The senior July Stableford Division One was won by Dave Smith with 38 points, beating Nigel Hopkinson by a point. Tony Grainger was third with 32 points.