Heme's Whitlock so close to team podium

​Hemel’s Max Whitlock says he was left disappointed by Team GB’s fourth place finish in the men’s team final at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

​The double defending pommel champion delivered a top-scoring routine of 15.266 in the opening rotation of the evening, which culminated in Japan edging favourites China for gold after a dramatic high bar finale.

And it gave Whitlock confidence when looking towards the individual event that will signal the end of his career on Wednesday, after this week’s Gazette went to press.

"I can take a lot of confidence from that today because that was a big routine - the highest difficulty, the highest risk factor and the highest chance of getting the big score," said Whitlock.

Max Whitlock reacts after his routine on the high bar during the men's team final in Paris. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"I'm pleased with my routine. There's some errors in there that I can try to clean up, hopefully in time for the pommel final, but I'm happy. There is one routine left to do in my whole career and I'm looking forward to it."

Whitlock conceded to having mixed emotions after a third straight fourth-place finish in a men's team final, but ultimately the British quintet lacked the extra level required to muscle in on the top three.

Britain, comprising Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman and debutants Luke Whitehouse and Harry Hepworth in addition to Whitlock, were third at halfway but went into the final rotation four points adrift of the medals and ill-placed to take advantage of an exciting twist.

Whitlock contributed relatively modest totals of 13.9 and 13.0 for his parallel bars and high bar routines respectively, his first apparatus other than pommel in an Olympic Arena since Rio 2016, and resolutely his last.

"It was a really nice feeling that I did a successful p-bar and high bar and they will be the last p-bar and high bar routines that I'll ever do, and that makes me feel quite good.