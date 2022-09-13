Hemel Storm prove too good for USA Select side in annual friendly battle

Hakeem Sylla in action against USA Select on Saturday. Photo: Joanne Charles.

Storm took the victory with some impressive, high-intensity basketball, winning 107-93 and showing that they will be competing for every trophy up for grabs this season.

Storm were in a rush to start scoring with an impressive display on offensive, seeing points scored from both inside and outside the arc. Defence was also a key aspect to Storm’s success in the first quarter with constant pressure being supplied to the USA Select players.

Fine zonal movement and great communication led to many steals and points being scored. Storm ran rampant in the first five minutes leading 22-6, showing no signs of stopping anytime throughout the match and the first quarter ended 34-15 in Storm’s favour.

It was a slow start for Storm’s standard in the second quarter, with USA Select being able to exploit areas of the tired Storm defence, who had worked very hard for their first quarter lead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm did respond with good inside work especially from new signings Aaryn Rai and Hakeem Sylla and kept up their good defence at the end of the quarter, preventing a buzzer beater attempt from Charles Acquah-Davis and Seth Swalve.

The teams went into the locker room with Storm leading less convincingly 59-48.

The second half was incredibly tight with both teams believing they could win. Eventually USA’s hard work paid off, tying the game at 69-69 and forcing Dru Spinks into a timeout to calm the players down and to keep them focused.

Storm managed to keep going and continue to score and as the quarter neared its end, started to show impressive signs of their hustle on defence, score from different positions around the basket and gain important rebounds, leading 79-76 going into the last quarter.

After five minutes of the quarter had passed, Storm were winning 89-84 and their experience and grit shone through and led to them scoring many points from both inside and outside the arc, along with a defensively solid performance which limited the number of points conceded. The final buzzer sounded with Hemel Storm victorious, winning 107-93.

Taylor Johnson scored 25pts, Hakeem Sylla 24 and Aaryn Rai 19.