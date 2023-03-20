Hemel Storm on the verge of title glory

League positions went completely out of the window as the Warriors pushed Storm to the final buzzer. Despite leading for the majority of the game, Westminster were not able to hold onto their lead, with Storm showing the character to secure the victory.

Storm started the first quarter looking to gain a good lead with a lot of the points coming from fast breaks. Warriors were able to respond, shooting well against the strong Storm defence. The first quarter was also very physical with some players becoming frustrated at the lack of fouls called when shooting. Warriors thrived off this and were able to take a 26-25 lead going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was another frustrating quarter from a Storm perspective with the lack of execution of plays, allowing Warriors to extend their lead further to 45-52.

Hemel Storm coach Dru Spinks dishes out the instructions. Photo: Luke Simcock

It was vital that Storm were to have a good start to the third quarter in order to gain momentum back and did so, playing with more intensity and passing the ball to the open shooters. They reduced the deficit to a one possession game before some brilliant three pointers from Westminster extended their lead.

Storm were chasing the game and had to be patient and use their skill in order to limit the Warriors who still led 75-78 going into the fourth.

Two three pointers from captain Tayo Oyefusi gave Storm the lead and they used their expertise and resilience to keep going throughout the last few minutes to secure a crucial victory.

This victory takes Storm to a 23-0 league record and they are now one win away from securing their first ever NBL Division One league title.

They have the chance to do so on Saturday away to Team Newcastle University, and return the following week to host Team Solent Kestrels on Saturday 1st April, 7pm tip, followed by hosting Worthing Thunder the following day at 5pm.