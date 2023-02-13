Hemel Storm easy to victory over Manchester Magic
Hemel Storm faced Manchester Magic on Saturday in a match between sides sitting at opposite ends of the table and although Manchester were not to be taken lightly, Storm produced a professional, impressive display on the road to claim their 16th win of the season 60-116.
After a relatively close first quarter saw Storm 29-19 ahead, they scored 39 points in the second to comfortably lead 68-39 at half-time before being able to relax more in the latter stages to ease to victory.
It was a fantastic display by Storm, who showed focus and outstanding team chemistry.
Top Scorers: Taylor Johnson 28 points, Aaryn Rai 26 points, Seth Swalve 13 points.
This gives Storm a 16-0 record, keeping them top of the league table going into an incredibly important local derby away to Thames Valley Cavaliers on Saturday (18th) at 6pm.
Storm’s next home game is against Essex Rebels on Sunday (19th) at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 5pm tip.