Hemel Storm easy to victory over Manchester Magic

Aaryn Rai in action for Hemel Storm.

​After a relatively close first quarter saw Storm 29-19 ahead, they scored 39 points in the second to comfortably lead 68-39 at half-time before being able to relax more in the latter stages to ease to victory.

It was a fantastic display by Storm, who showed focus and outstanding team chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top Scorers: Taylor Johnson 28 points, Aaryn Rai 26 points, Seth Swalve 13 points.

This gives Storm a 16-0 record, keeping them top of the league table going into an incredibly important local derby away to Thames Valley Cavaliers on Saturday (18th) at 6pm.