Hemel Hempstead's Chloe is a national champion again

Hemel Hempstead's Chloe Dutton won the +73kg national title under the guidance of Brima Johnson

Hemel Hempstead’s Chloe Dutton won another title at the GB Taekwondo National Championships at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Throughout the course of the day, the 22-year-old fought through to take the title of +73 Kg national champion for the second time after winning it back in 2018.

As a medalist, she was then invited to be part of the 2022 British Taekwondo sports performance squad, where she will train at the national centre in Manchester every month over the next year with the aim of competing internationally and joining the GB Olympic pathway.

After winning all the student tournaments in her first and second year at the University of Nottingham, she got the chance to compete at the Student European Combat Championships in Croatia and qualified for a second time to compete in Serbia for the same competition. It i is hoped the next event will take place this year after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

Dutton is now aiming to compete in the 2024 Olympics under the guidance of Grand Master Brima Johnson (8th Dan) who runs BJ Academy in Abbots Langley.